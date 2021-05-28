Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 953 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $344,479,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,740 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after acquiring an additional 970,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

