Wintrust Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,804,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $73.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

