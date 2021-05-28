Zacks: Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $824.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to announce sales of $824.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $746.60 million and the highest is $899.27 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $402.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 720.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,405,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 11,290.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 67,403 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $878,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WGO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,665. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

