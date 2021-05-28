Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Posts Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 51.65%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.76) EPS.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,328. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.99 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.52.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

