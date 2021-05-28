Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 4.8%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares fell 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.61. 123,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,043,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MARA. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 4.48.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

