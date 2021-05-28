Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 3.04%.

Viomi Technology stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,821. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.