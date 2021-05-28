Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 3.04%.
Viomi Technology stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,821. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.39.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Read More: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.