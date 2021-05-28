Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Down 3.7%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shares dropped 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $23.08. Approximately 108,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,568,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

CNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.57.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

