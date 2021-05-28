Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.19. 139,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,376. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17.

