Zacks: Analysts Expect Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.57. Vishay Intertechnology reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

VSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,852.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $3,056,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $23.98. 3,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,761. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

