Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. Zynga reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $557,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,228.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $650,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 904,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,300. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Zynga by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zynga by 7.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 13.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.85. 280,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,462,775. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Zynga has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

