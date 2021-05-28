Basic Attention Token Price Down 0% Over Last Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002073 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $368.85 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00081596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00019934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.84 or 0.00921989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.77 or 0.09389539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00091206 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,982,656 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

