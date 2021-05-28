Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Trading 5.5% Higher

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.50. 3,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,381,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $718.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,173,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,402,000 after buying an additional 2,418,421 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $8,677,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $6,513,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,824,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

