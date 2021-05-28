Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Update

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 336.5% from the April 29th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GENY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $67.87.

Get Principal Millennials Index ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 396.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,871 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.