Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Update

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 336.5% from the April 29th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
GENY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $67.87.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.
