ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Gap Down to $149.84

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $149.84, but opened at $146.76. ModivCare shares last traded at $146.62, with a volume of 16 shares.

MODV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,754,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $13,413,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $3,472,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,721,000.

About ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

