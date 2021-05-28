ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Gap Down to $149.84

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $149.84, but opened at $146.76. ModivCare shares last traded at $146.62, with a volume of 16 shares.
MODV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,754,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $13,413,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $3,472,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,721,000.
About ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
