Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the April 29th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

NASDAQ:GRIN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.65. 33,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,341. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.