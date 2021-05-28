QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 75 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,282 shares.The stock last traded at $47.79 and had previously closed at $44.75.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $989.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL owned approximately 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

