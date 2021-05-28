Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 690 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Gartner by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $233.11 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $114.36 and a one year high of $239.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,654 shares of company stock worth $22,111,550. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

