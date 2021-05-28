Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.62

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and traded as low as $7.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 345,431 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $508.14 million, a PE ratio of -199.70 and a beta of 3.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,748.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $9,070,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 667,605 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth $3,337,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $3,214,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at $2,246,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

