FDM Group (LON:FDM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,024.50

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,024.50 ($13.39) and traded as low as GBX 982 ($12.83). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 1,000 ($13.07), with a volume of 59,082 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDM. Liberum Capital upped their target price on FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded FDM Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,024.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,035.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 35.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

About FDM Group (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

