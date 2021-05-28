State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,240 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,316 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Autodesk worth $83,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,949 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,929,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,037 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 203.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 97,017 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,888,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.52.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $286.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.92. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.60 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

