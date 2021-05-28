State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 29,570 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Duke Energy worth $100,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $100.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

