GAM Holding AG Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 25.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,787 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 14,052 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,962 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of EA stock opened at $142.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average of $137.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.
Electronic Arts Profile
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.
See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.