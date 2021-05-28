GAM Holding AG Sells 205,550 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 68.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,550 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

