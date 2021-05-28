17,001 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after buying an additional 227,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $235.31 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

