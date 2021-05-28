GAM Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,646 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

Shares of IDXX opened at $554.04 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.17 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

