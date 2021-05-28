Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Gap Up to $15.16

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.16, but opened at $15.70. Zynex shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 1,828 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.
The firm has a market cap of $542.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 126.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 202.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.
Zynex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYXI)
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.
