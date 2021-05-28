Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.21

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 20152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNKO. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.59.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15.
In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $737,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,559 shares of company stock worth $1,889,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Funko by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.
About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
