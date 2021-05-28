Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.21

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 20152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNKO. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $737,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,559 shares of company stock worth $1,889,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Funko by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

