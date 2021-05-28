Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Hits New 12-Month High at $912.50

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 912.50 ($11.92) and last traded at GBX 912 ($11.92), with a volume of 118962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 876.50 ($11.45).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Workspace Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 792.50 ($10.35).

The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 843.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 773.07.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

