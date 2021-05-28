Friedenthal Financial Purchases 337 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Friedenthal Financial raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.34. The company had a trading volume of 45,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,923. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

