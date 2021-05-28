Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Acquired by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for 2.5% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $91,892,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,954,000 after acquiring an additional 215,092 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $19,298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,640,000 after acquiring an additional 90,672 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 28.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after acquiring an additional 55,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBRDA shares. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Shares of LBRDA traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.75. 433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,836. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $163.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.16 and a 200-day moving average of $152.25.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

