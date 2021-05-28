AMI Investment Management Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE HGV traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.11. 6,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,809. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.83 and a beta of 2.29. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

