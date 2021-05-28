Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.32. 94,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,650,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.46. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

