iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Stock Position Lifted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.00. 2,128,672 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average of $63.00.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

