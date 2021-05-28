Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

SDY stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.31. 26,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,533. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

