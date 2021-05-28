Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.41% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at $346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL remained flat at $$100.12 on Friday. 708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,432. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $100.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.13.

