Amon Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $6,803.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

