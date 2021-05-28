Argon (ARGON) Price Hits $0.0958 on Top Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Argon has a market cap of $5.03 million and $580,395.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00061415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.00329863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00184829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00033080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARGONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.