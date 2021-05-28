Transcodium 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Transcodium has a total market cap of $106,446.17 and approximately $11.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00081677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.96 or 0.00926573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.68 or 0.09441630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00091147 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,807,938 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

