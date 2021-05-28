WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.08

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.08 and last traded at $38.28, with a volume of 16468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WW shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Get WW International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 184,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $6,471,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at $94,000,753.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $349,724.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,903. 10.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WW International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of WW International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.