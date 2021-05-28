Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Down 3.2%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 10,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 833,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

RFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

