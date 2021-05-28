Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Trading Up 3.8%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.52. Approximately 798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 659,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGFY shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at about $274,000.

About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

