Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 31,757 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,342% compared to the average volume of 2,203 call options.

NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $14.69. 39,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,842. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.08. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amyris by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,358,000 after buying an additional 3,510,892 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Amyris by 16.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,024,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,860,000 after buying an additional 571,174 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $50,385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amyris by 41.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,717,000 after buying an additional 698,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth about $12,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

