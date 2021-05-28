Raze Network Price Down 32.2% Over Last 7 Days (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Raze Network has a total market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $547,042.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00060720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00331159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00185207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00032861 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

