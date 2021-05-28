GAM Holding AG Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,955 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.97.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.