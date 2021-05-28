GAM Holding AG Purchases New Stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 540,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.21% of Root as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Root by 209.7% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 42,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 29,034 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 156.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in Root in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $12,318,000. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROOT. Bank of America assumed coverage on Root in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,186 over the last 90 days. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

