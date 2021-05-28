Geller Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Ecolab by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 282,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,459,000 after buying an additional 91,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 138,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECL opened at $216.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.60 and a 200 day moving average of $216.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

