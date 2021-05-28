AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.35. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $74.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

