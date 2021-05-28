Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,011 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after buying an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $458,957,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $313,084,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $106,950,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $210.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.81. The company has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.