Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $23.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of MAXN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. 16,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,977. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $559.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. Equities analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

