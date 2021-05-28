Insider Selling: Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Chairman Sells 6,476 Shares of Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HAS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.15 and a 200 day moving average of $94.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

