Insider Selling: Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Chairman Sells 6,476 Shares of Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
HAS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.15 and a 200 day moving average of $94.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
